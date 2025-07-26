Sonowal Honors Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy, Unites Assam Through Music

In a heartfelt homage to Assam's legendary music icon, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the historic residence of Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on Saturday. The visit featured an emotional interaction with Hazarika's family and a tour of his home, now serving as a museum honoring his monumental contributions to music and culture.

Following the visit, Sonowal shared, "Bhupen da's body of work remains a guiding light for Assamese people, echoing unity and compassion. His art is a powerful tool for transformation, and it's vital that his legacy reaches today's youth to inspire social harmony and cultural pride."

The Minister announced plans to celebrate Hazarika's upcoming centenary with year-long events, emphasizing his global cultural stature. Sonowal expressed joy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the celebrations, stressing that Hazarika's music unifies and elevates Assam's cultural identity globally.

