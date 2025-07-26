Left Menu

Sonowal Honors Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy, Unites Assam Through Music

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Bhupen Hazarika's residence to celebrate the legendary musician's legacy. During the visit, Sonowal interacted with the Hazarika family and promoted the maestro's work to inspire the youth. Plans for centenary celebrations were also discussed, underscoring Hazarika's cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:37 IST
Sonowal Honors Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy, Unites Assam Through Music
Sonowal pays tribute at Bhupen Hazarika's home (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt homage to Assam's legendary music icon, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the historic residence of Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on Saturday. The visit featured an emotional interaction with Hazarika's family and a tour of his home, now serving as a museum honoring his monumental contributions to music and culture.

Following the visit, Sonowal shared, "Bhupen da's body of work remains a guiding light for Assamese people, echoing unity and compassion. His art is a powerful tool for transformation, and it's vital that his legacy reaches today's youth to inspire social harmony and cultural pride."

The Minister announced plans to celebrate Hazarika's upcoming centenary with year-long events, emphasizing his global cultural stature. Sonowal expressed joy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the celebrations, stressing that Hazarika's music unifies and elevates Assam's cultural identity globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025