Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Fake Seeds Scandal Affecting Karnataka Farmers

BJP President B Y Vijayendra has accused Karnataka's Congress government of neglecting farmers by failing to address supply of fake seeds and fertilizers. A call for criminal charges against offending companies and the formation of a police vigilance team was made, urging the government to prioritize farmers' needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:22 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Fake Seeds Scandal Affecting Karnataka Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has castigated the Congress-led government in Karnataka, accusing it of failing the state's farmers amidst allegations of fake seeds and fertilizers supply. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra demanded immediate legal action against companies involved in this fraudulent activity.

Vijayendra emphasized the importance of safeguarding agricultural communities and labeled the need for quality seeds and fertilizers as a critical priority. He urged the state government to focus on protecting farmers from exploitation and ensure timely availability of agricultural inputs.

With reports of farmer protests over urea shortages and other issues, BJP leaders have raised concerns about the Congress government's apparent neglect due to internal political strife. They urged preemptive measures to avert detriment to farmers' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025