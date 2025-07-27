BJP Criticizes Congress Over Fake Seeds Scandal Affecting Karnataka Farmers
BJP President B Y Vijayendra has accused Karnataka's Congress government of neglecting farmers by failing to address supply of fake seeds and fertilizers. A call for criminal charges against offending companies and the formation of a police vigilance team was made, urging the government to prioritize farmers' needs.
The BJP has castigated the Congress-led government in Karnataka, accusing it of failing the state's farmers amidst allegations of fake seeds and fertilizers supply. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra demanded immediate legal action against companies involved in this fraudulent activity.
Vijayendra emphasized the importance of safeguarding agricultural communities and labeled the need for quality seeds and fertilizers as a critical priority. He urged the state government to focus on protecting farmers from exploitation and ensure timely availability of agricultural inputs.
With reports of farmer protests over urea shortages and other issues, BJP leaders have raised concerns about the Congress government's apparent neglect due to internal political strife. They urged preemptive measures to avert detriment to farmers' livelihoods.
