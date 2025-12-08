Greek Farmers' Fury: Protests Erupt Over Delayed EU Aid

Greek farmers unleashed a wave of protests across the country, closing an airport on Crete and setting up roadblocks due to funding delays. This nationwide demonstration on Monday was fueled by a corruption scandal impeding EU aid distribution, leaving a significant 600 million euro shortfall for struggling farmers.

Amid escalating tensions, police clashed with protesters at Heraklion airport, deploying tear gas as farmers stormed the runway. The protests are further aggravated by a sheep pox epidemic, leading to mass culling and intensified financial hardships, sparking outrage over misappropriated subsidies.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis faces mounting criticism and appeals for governmental action. Despite pledges to disburse 3.7 billion euros to alleviate the crisis, protests persist at strategic locations, including border crossings and ports, demanding urgent resolution and accountability for the scandal.