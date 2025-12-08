Left Menu

Karnataka Leadership Saga: Siddaramaiah Pledges Allegiance to Congress High Command

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his commitment to abide by the Congress high command's decision on potential leadership changes. Despite ongoing speculation and an alleged power-sharing agreement with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah's continuation as chief minister appears likely, amid assurances of unity within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:38 IST
Karnataka Leadership Saga: Siddaramaiah Pledges Allegiance to Congress High Command
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized on Monday that he remains committed to adhering to the Congress high command's decisions regarding any leadership changes within the state. His statement comes amidst growing speculation about potential shifts in the chief ministerial role.

Both Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar have reiterated their intention to follow the high command's guidance, particularly after recent meetings aimed at resolving internal disputes. The ongoing rumors have been partly fueled by a supposed agreement between the two leaders.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao dismissed allegations of factionalism within Congress, asserting that the party remains united. Other party leaders, including B K Hariprasad, critiqued media reports on the leadership issue, attributing them to sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025