Karnataka Leadership Saga: Siddaramaiah Pledges Allegiance to Congress High Command

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized on Monday that he remains committed to adhering to the Congress high command's decisions regarding any leadership changes within the state. His statement comes amidst growing speculation about potential shifts in the chief ministerial role.

Both Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar have reiterated their intention to follow the high command's guidance, particularly after recent meetings aimed at resolving internal disputes. The ongoing rumors have been partly fueled by a supposed agreement between the two leaders.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao dismissed allegations of factionalism within Congress, asserting that the party remains united. Other party leaders, including B K Hariprasad, critiqued media reports on the leadership issue, attributing them to sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)