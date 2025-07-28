Operation Sindoor: Parliament Braces for Heated Debate Amidst Opposition Uproar

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth anticipates a crucial discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, seeking transparent answers from the government. "The Prime Minister must provide clarity," Vasanth told ANI, emphasizing the public's demand for accountability regarding the recent military operation.

Both parliamentary houses faced adjournments amid intense opposition protests demanding discussions on Operation Sindoor and other critical issues, such as the Special Intensive Revision process in Bihar. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene at 1 PM, with the Rajya Sabha following at 2 PM.

Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed frustration at the halt in proceedings, noting the opposition's failure to allow questions. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the opposition to refrain from detrimental rhetoric, reminding them to respect the Indian armed forces' dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)