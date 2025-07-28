Operation Sindoor: Parliament Braces for Heated Debate Amidst Opposition Uproar
Congress MP Vijay Vasanth anticipates a comprehensive government response to the Opposition's queries on Operation Sindoor during a heated Lok Sabha session. The parliamentary houses faced adjournments due to opposition protests over unresolved issues, including the Bihar Special Intensive Revision.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Vijay Vasanth anticipates a crucial discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, seeking transparent answers from the government. "The Prime Minister must provide clarity," Vasanth told ANI, emphasizing the public's demand for accountability regarding the recent military operation.
Both parliamentary houses faced adjournments amid intense opposition protests demanding discussions on Operation Sindoor and other critical issues, such as the Special Intensive Revision process in Bihar. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene at 1 PM, with the Rajya Sabha following at 2 PM.
Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed frustration at the halt in proceedings, noting the opposition's failure to allow questions. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the opposition to refrain from detrimental rhetoric, reminding them to respect the Indian armed forces' dignity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KL Rahul Reflects on Missed Opportunity as India Matches England's Total at Lord's
India's Sulphur Dioxide Emission Standards Under Fire: A Risk to Public Health
Negligence Not Possible, Says Grieving Mother of Air India Crash Victim
Jyothi Surekha Vennam Shines as India Clinches Medals at Archery World Cup 2025
BJP Confident of Winning Bihar with Temple Pledge, Opposition Raises Law and Order Concerns