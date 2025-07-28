Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Parliament Braces for Heated Debate Amidst Opposition Uproar

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth anticipates a comprehensive government response to the Opposition's queries on Operation Sindoor during a heated Lok Sabha session. The parliamentary houses faced adjournments due to opposition protests over unresolved issues, including the Bihar Special Intensive Revision.

Updated: 28-07-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:13 IST
Congress MP Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Congress MP Vijay Vasanth anticipates a crucial discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, seeking transparent answers from the government. "The Prime Minister must provide clarity," Vasanth told ANI, emphasizing the public's demand for accountability regarding the recent military operation.

Both parliamentary houses faced adjournments amid intense opposition protests demanding discussions on Operation Sindoor and other critical issues, such as the Special Intensive Revision process in Bihar. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene at 1 PM, with the Rajya Sabha following at 2 PM.

Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed frustration at the halt in proceedings, noting the opposition's failure to allow questions. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the opposition to refrain from detrimental rhetoric, reminding them to respect the Indian armed forces' dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

