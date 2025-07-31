Left Menu

Market Surges Amid Economic Indicators and Trade Talks

U.S. futures outperformed other markets as traders analyzed economic indicators and trade negotiations ahead of President Trump's deadline. Better-than-expected results from Meta and Microsoft boosted U.S. share futures. Global markets experienced mixed performances amid inflation data, rate decisions, and trade negotiations. Japan and Europe focused on central bank policies and earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:33 IST
U.S. futures rose on Thursday, managing to outperform other markets as traders analyzed a series of economic indicators, including central bank rate decisions, inflation data, and last-minute trade deal talks, all ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's August 1 deadline.

Another focus point is the U.S. PCE inflation data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure for inflation assessment. Traders will scrutinize it for signs of President Trump's policies impacting inflation. Despite steady rates announced on Wednesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell maintained caution, invoking criticism from Trump.

U.S. share futures recorded significant gains, supported by favorable earnings from tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms. In Europe, while the region's banks benefited from positive results, the overall Stoxx 600 was weighed down by plunging copper futures. Meanwhile, Asia's focus was primarily on the Bank of Japan's policy stance and interactions between the U.S. and South Korea in trade agreements.

