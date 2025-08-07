Left Menu

Baldio: Leading the Zero-Waste Dining Revolution in Mexico City

Located in Mexico City's Condesa neighborhood, Baldio is a trailblazing zero-waste restaurant awarded a Michelin Green Star for its sustainability model. They create gourmet Mexican dishes with locally sourced ingredients and partner with traditional chinampas for fresh produce, exemplifying innovation in challenging conventional dining practices.

In the heart of Mexico City's Condesa neighborhood, Baldio stands as a beacon of sustainability, attracting diners with its zero-waste approach. Opened in 2024, the restaurant has earned acclaim, receiving a Michelin Green Star for its eco-friendly practices which include reusing every food scrap.

Co-founder Pablo Usobiaga, alongside his team, challenges the traditional focus on profitability by embracing creativity in Mexican cuisine. Dishes such as corn tamal with fermented salsa and grilled onions with hibiscus dressing showcase the restaurant's innovative spirit.

Baldio sources ingredients from local chinampas, supporting farmers and ancient techniques. The menu evolves weekly based on seasonal produce, requiring culinary imagination. Usobiaga notes, "The excitement lies in adapting to and celebrating each harvest."

