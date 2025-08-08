India Eyes Resumption of Border Trade with China Amid Strategic Partnerships

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh announced that India is proactively engaging with China to reopen border trade at Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. Trade was halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not resumed since, raising concerns about bilateral economic activities.

In another statement, Singh clarified that there have been no formal discussions regarding the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets from the United States. The issue, highlighted during Prime Minister Modi's US visit, was stated as an area of potential review but remains without formal negotiations.

Further, addressing inquiries on India's diplomatic stance, Singh reiterated that all issues with Pakistan will be addressed bilaterally, emphasizing India's strategic partnerships are evaluated to uphold its national interest and foreign policy autonomy. The India-US relationship continues to grow within a framework of mutual trust and strategic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)