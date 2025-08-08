Zambia Condemns U.S. Visa Bond Rule Impact on Nationals

The Zambian government has raised concerns about a new U.S. rule demanding bonds of up to $15,000 for tourist and business visas, labeling it an "unnecessary financial strain." This pilot program, initiated by the Trump administration, is aimed at reducing high overstay rates.

Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe emphasized the economic implications on trade and tourism, pledging to engage with U.S. counterparts for alternative solutions. The rule, effective from August 20, excludes student visas and previously issued valid visas. Zambians face a financial hurdle with their modest average income of $150 per month.

Anthony Mukwita, a Zambian international relations analyst, criticized the bonds as unaffordable, illustrating the disparity by noting the funds could provide vital infrastructure like boreholes. Meanwhile, Malawi has yet to respond officially. The bond is refundable if visa conditions are met.

