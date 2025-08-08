Left Menu

Zambia Condemns U.S. Visa Bond Rule Impact on Nationals

The Zambian government is expressing concern over a new U.S. rule requiring bonds up to $15,000 for certain visas, citing economic implications. The rule, part of an immigration crackdown, impacts tourism and trade without affecting student visas. Zambia is seeking discussions with the U.S. to find solutions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Zambian government has raised concerns about a new U.S. rule demanding bonds of up to $15,000 for tourist and business visas, labeling it an "unnecessary financial strain." This pilot program, initiated by the Trump administration, is aimed at reducing high overstay rates.

Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe emphasized the economic implications on trade and tourism, pledging to engage with U.S. counterparts for alternative solutions. The rule, effective from August 20, excludes student visas and previously issued valid visas. Zambians face a financial hurdle with their modest average income of $150 per month.

Anthony Mukwita, a Zambian international relations analyst, criticized the bonds as unaffordable, illustrating the disparity by noting the funds could provide vital infrastructure like boreholes. Meanwhile, Malawi has yet to respond officially. The bond is refundable if visa conditions are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

