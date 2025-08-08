Mission Poshan 2.0: Transforming Nutrition Delivery with Tech Innovation

In a significant move to address malnutrition, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has integrated existing nutrition programs into Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. This centrally sponsored scheme entrusts states and union territories with the implementation of its components, providing nutritional support across age groups without entry barriers.

At the heart of this mission is the provision of Supplementary Nutrition to children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls. Revised nutrition norms, effective January 2023, emphasize diet diversity over mere calorie count, promoting a balanced intake of proteins, healthy fats, and essential micronutrients.

Key to ensuring effective delivery is the implementation of a Facial Recognition System (FRS) as part of the Poshan Tracker app. Initially piloted in 2024 and broadly adopted by July 2025, the system guarantees the correct distribution of take-home rations using Aadhaar verification, while robust data protection protocols safeguard personal information.