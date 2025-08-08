Uttarakhand Mobilizes Relief Operations Amidst Flash Floods and Landslides

Efforts to restore communication in Harsil Valley saw the mobile network reinstated, as announced by the Uttarakhand government on Friday. The return of connectivity was hailed as a result of focused efforts on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) reported.

Around-the-clock work is in progress to clear debris near Bhanrepani on the Badrinath National Highway, obstructed by landslides. The Chamoli Police confirmed the blockage and emphasized the urgency of reopening the route, posting updates about the progress being made with machinery deployment.

Authorities confirmed the successful evacuation of 566 individuals from flood-struck Dharali and Harsil, with additional efforts underway to rescue nearly 300 more stranded. Search and rescue operations are supported by Indian Army dog squads, drones, and radar, while DGP Deepam Seth personally oversees relief measures on the ground.

During his visit to Uttarkashi, DGP Seth assessed the situation and directed the acceleration of relief activities. He engaged with police officers post-meeting with the Chief Minister, reflecting the administration's committed approach to mitigating disaster impact.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presided over a high-level meeting to evaluate and expedite the ongoing relief operations in the rain-battered district, collaborating with key rescue and security agencies to alleviate the crisis and ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)