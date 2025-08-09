Historic Peace Accord Between Armenia and Azerbaijan: A Strategic Triumph for the U.S.

In a landmark development, Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement, effectively putting an end to decades of conflict. The historic agreement was reached during a meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, aiming to normalize relations and foster economic cooperation.

The deal, which includes U.S. development rights to a strategic transit corridor through the South Caucasus, heralds a significant foreign policy achievement for the Trump administration. This development could shift regional dynamics, unsettling Russia, which has traditionally viewed the area within its sphere of influence.

While the peace agreement represents a significant diplomatic victory, analysts caution that its success depends on sustained U.S. involvement. The arrangement opens doors for further cooperation in energy and technology sectors, yet questions remain about its implementation and long-term viability. The impacts on regional stability and geopolitical balance could be profound.

(With inputs from agencies.)