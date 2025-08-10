Tensions Flare in West Bengal as Protesters Clash with Police Over Rape-Murder Case
Suvendu Adhikari led the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally in West Bengal targeting CM Mamata Banerjee. Protesters clashed with police, demanding justice for the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim. Several were injured in the confrontation, which coincided with the attack on Raksha Bandhan participants.
- Country:
- India
In West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari spearheaded a 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally, fervently criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During the rally, protesters clashed violently with police, resulting in several injuries as officers deployed batons.
The demonstration marked the one-year anniversary of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The incident had previously led to significant public outrage and was under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation following a directive from the Calcutta High Court.
Ashok Dinda, BJP leader, warned of potential future confrontations with law enforcement, emphasizing the party's intent to hold authorities accountable. Family members of the RG Kar victim, deeply affected by the tragedy, joined the protests demanding justice and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)