Tensions Flare in West Bengal as Protesters Clash with Police Over Rape-Murder Case

In West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari spearheaded a 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally, fervently criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During the rally, protesters clashed violently with police, resulting in several injuries as officers deployed batons.

The demonstration marked the one-year anniversary of the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The incident had previously led to significant public outrage and was under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation following a directive from the Calcutta High Court.

Ashok Dinda, BJP leader, warned of potential future confrontations with law enforcement, emphasizing the party's intent to hold authorities accountable. Family members of the RG Kar victim, deeply affected by the tragedy, joined the protests demanding justice and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)