Rajasthan Father Holds 'Funeral' for Daughter Who Defied Marriage Norms

In a bizarre turn of events, a father in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district has declared his daughter 'dead' to the family after she decided to marry against their wishes. The incident unfolded in Sareri village, where Bhairulal Joshi conducted mourning rituals, including a 'mrityubhoj' (death feast), for his living daughter.

The situation escalated after Pooja, the daughter in question, was reported missing on July 30. She left home to take an exam but didn't return, prompting concern. Police investigations later revealed that Pooja had married Suraj Tiwari, another family relative, by her own volition, sparking familial discord.

Her father's reaction was extreme; he issued a condolence notice and began 12 days of mourning, effectively ostracizing her from the family. This extraordinary step reflects ongoing cultural tensions surrounding arranged marriages and individual autonomy in parts of rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)