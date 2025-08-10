President Murmu Honors V V Giri on Birth Anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to former President V V Giri on his birth anniversary. Giri served as India’s fourth president and was known for his contributions to labor and trade movements. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna for his significant efforts in industrial dispute resolution, known as the 'Giri approach.'
On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu commemorated the birth anniversary of former Indian President V V Giri with floral tributes at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as stated by the President's Secretariat.
V V Giri, the nation's fourth president, was in office from August 1969 to August 1974. A noted lawyer, he played a pivotal role in labor and trade movements and was honored with the Bharat Ratna in 1975.
Giri's approach to industrial dispute resolution, which emphasizes consultation between management and workers, is widely recognized. Before his presidency, he served as governor of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka and was the third Vice President of India.
