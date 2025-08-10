Tenant Arrested in Hari Nagar Wall Collapse Tragedy

A tenant in Hari Nagar has been arrested in connection with the tragic wall collapse incident that resulted in seven fatalities, according to police sources on Sunday. The accused, identified as 49-year-old Kurshid from Radhakantapur village in West Bengal's Nadia district, allegedly allowed families to dump scrap at the site.

Preliminary investigations revealed Kurshid's involvement as the organizer of the scrap-dumping activity at the plot. After autopsies, the bodies of the seven deceased were released to their families. Delhi Police have filed a case under section 106/125/290 BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Samhita) at the Jaitpur police station.

The police have named another suspect, landowner Rajbir Bhati from Hari Nagar Village in Jaitpur, who is currently evading arrest. The authorities are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend him, according to police officials.

The wall collapse, which occurred due to heavy overnight rains, claimed the lives of seven individuals, among them two girls aged around seven, men and women in their 20s, and trapped eight people. The individuals, residing near an old temple, were evacuated and taken to the hospital, with evacuation measures in place to prevent future mishaps.