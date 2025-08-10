BJP MP Condemns Doubts on 'Operation Sindoor', Slams Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana criticized doubts about Operation Sindoor's military success as undermining India's efforts against Pakistan. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh noted significant aerial victories during the operation. Khatana also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, dismissing them as attempts to stay in the spotlight.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gulam Ali Khatana asserted that questioning the success of Operation Sindoor equates to aiding Pakistan's agenda. He highlighted the operation's effective counter by Indian armed forces as a testament to their strength.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh corroborated the operation's success, noting the downing of five Pakistani jets and a significant long-range aircraft target. This achievement was deemed a 'surface-to-air' record. Khatana voiced support for these outcomes while addressing further political discourse.
Amidst these revelations, Khatana commented on Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' claims, suggesting they were more about gaining media attention than substantive critiques. He called on Gandhi to substantiate his allegations regarding supposed vote discrepancies or apologize, aligning with the Election Commission of India's standpoint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
