Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Inspires Nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates India's 79th Independence Day with a striking sand sculpture at Puri Beach. His artwork promotes the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, encouraging citizens to display the national flag at home, embodying unity and patriotism as inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:21 IST
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at Puri beach (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India gears up for its 79th Independence Day, celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has crafted a remarkable sand sculpture on Puri Beach, Odisha. The work, themed 'Har Ghar Tiranga', aligns with the nationwide call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the Indian Tricolour and bolster a sense of unity and patriotism among citizens.

The intricate artwork, featuring the Indian National Flag alongside symbols of national pride, aims to inspire the populace to hoist flags at their homes as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Sudarsan Pattnaik expressed his vision: 'The Tiranga is symbolic of our identity, unity, and pride. Through sand art, I aspire to motivate every Indian to engage in this movement and cherish Independence Day together.'

The piece has attracted large crowds, including tourists and locals, all converging to celebrate with patriotic zeal. Participants, proudly brandishing the National Flag, have been echoing slogans urging nationwide participation. Already a hit on social media, the sculpture is lauded for its powerful message and detailed artistry. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

