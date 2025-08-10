Union Minister's Green Drive: 'EK Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative at BSF Campus

Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Sunday spearheaded an environmental initiative called 'EK Ped Maa Ke Naam,' planting saplings at the Border Security Force campus in Indore. During the event, Seth applauded the citizens of Indore for maintaining the city's status as India's cleanest for an impressive eighth consecutive time.

Seth also addressed the recent Pahalgam terror attack, relaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to the nation for stern punitive measures against the attackers. "From the holy land of Bihar, PM Modi has assured India of a decisive response to the atrocities committed in Pahalgam," Seth noted, crediting the Indian armed forces for their quick action.

Previously, on World Environment Day, PM Modi had initiated several green projects, which included symbolic tree plantings and eco-friendly transportation initiatives. The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched to honor mothers through tree planting, dovetailing into the extensive 'Aravalli Green Wall Project' targeting ecological revitalization across four Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)