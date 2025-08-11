Air India Suspends Delhi-Washington Route Amid Fleet Revamp

Air India announced on Monday that it will suspend its direct flights between Delhi and Washington, DC, starting September 1. This decision comes as the airline embarks on an extensive retrofit program of its Boeing 787-8 fleet aimed at enhancing customer experience. The retrofit, which began last month, will temporarily reduce the availability of multiple aircraft until at least 2026.

The ongoing closure of Pakistan's airspace adds to Air India's operational challenges, forcing the airline to adopt longer, more complex routes for its long-haul flights. This operational strain has necessitated the suspension of the Delhi-Washington route. Passengers affected by the service halt, with bookings beyond September 1, will be contacted by Air India and offered alternative travel options, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds.

Despite the suspension, Air India continues to ensure connectivity to Washington, DC, through one-stop flights via New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco, in cooperation with interline partners such as Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines. Furthermore, the airline maintains its non-stop flights to six North American destinations, including Toronto and Vancouver. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)