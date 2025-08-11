Uttarakhand CM Spearheads Rapid Rehabilitation After Devastating Cloudburst

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday highlighted ongoing efforts to restore essential services in the disaster-hit regions of Dharasil and Harsil, with a focus on re-establishing road connectivity. Dhami assured the public that electricity and mobile networks have been reinstated, alongside arrangements for food, clothing, and relief supplies.

Addressing reporters, he remarked, "Our priority is to restore road connectivity... An artificial lake has formed there... Electricity and mobile networks have been restored. We've ensured food, clothing, and relief materials are available. A bridge in Limchagarh that was destroyed has been rebuilt." Earlier, CM Dhami proudly declared the reopening of the Bailey Bridge at Limchigad.

Relief supplies are now being dispatched to the flood-affected Dharali via this critical route. In a recent social media post, the Chief Minister stated, "The Bailey Bridge at Limchigad is operational, facilitating the swift movement of supplies and people. In this period of crisis, our government is dedicated to restoring normalcy."

The Bailey Bridge replaces the Limchi Gad Bridge, which was compromised following a cloudburst near Gangotri. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) also reported, "After NH-34's Limchi Gad Bridge was demolished in a destructive cloudburst, severing Harsil's link, BRO teams, undeterred by tough conditions, launched a 100-foot Bailey Bridge, restoring this crucial route. This accomplishment underscores @BROindia's tireless resolve."

Constructed in just three days, the new bridge ensures smooth passage on the Gangotri road to Sonagad, accelerating efforts to mend further damage along the way. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)