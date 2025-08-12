Left Menu

Norway's Oil Fund Divests from Israeli Firms Amid Gaza Crisis

Norway's sovereign wealth fund has offloaded investments in 11 Israeli companies due to the Gaza humanitarian crisis. This decision is part of intensifying scrutiny on investments in conflict zones. The fund will manage Israeli investments internally and cut ties with external managers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:20 IST
Norway's Oil Fund Divests from Israeli Firms Amid Gaza Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a significant move reflecting growing concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Norway's sovereign wealth fund has divested its holdings in 11 Israeli companies. The fund, known as the Oil Fund, invests Norway's oil and gas revenues globally.

The decision comes after heightened scrutiny of investments linked to conflict zones, as stated by Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management. Tangen emphasized that circumstances in Gaza and the West Bank have deteriorated, prompting these strategic changes.

As part of the divestment strategy, the fund will now manage all Israeli investments in-house while severing ties with external managers. This restructure aims to streamline operations and enhance due diligence efforts in complicated markets.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025