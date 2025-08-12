China's New Tech Directive: A Chip Challenge

In a significant move highlighting technological tensions, China has officially urged companies to steer clear of utilizing NVIDIA H20 chips in their operations. Bloomberg News reported this development, which signals a strategic shift in China's tech policy.

The new guidance could have substantial implications for businesses that depend on NVIDIA's advanced semiconductor solutions. These chips are part of critical technological infrastructures across various industries.

This directive arrives amidst an evolving tech landscape, with global geopolitical dynamics influencing decisions in the semiconductor sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)