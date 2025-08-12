Breaking Barriers: Empowering Women as Mutual Fund Distributors

The Wealth Company Mutual Fund has introduced an innovative initiative known as the MF DIDI, specifically crafted to incentivize and empower educated women who are economically inactive in Tier II and III cities. The goal is to transform them into mutual fund distributors, with a target of certifying 1,000 MF DIDIs by FY26 and expanding to 5,000 within three years.

This initiative will operate at the grassroots level, utilizing women self-help groups and community-based governance to engage, identify, and support qualified women from local communities. The MF DIDI program allows these certified women the freedom to sell any mutual fund schemes, not limited to those from The Wealth Company, thus increasing their earning potential while promoting financial inclusion.

Described as an industry-first, the initiative aligns with the NISM certification norms and provides structured training on mutual fund basics, the power of compounding, investor awareness, and ethical distribution practices. According to the mutual fund house, the program is designed to empower graduate women across Tier II and III regions of India to become mutual fund distributors.

