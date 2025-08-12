Left Menu

Wall Street Rises as Inflation Matches Forecasts

Wall Street's primary indexes opened higher on Tuesday following data indicating inflation increased as expected in July, suggesting the Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes saw a positive opening on Tuesday as new data revealed that inflation rose in July, aligning closely with predictions. This development has placed the Federal Reserve on a potential path to lower interest rates in the coming month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an uptick of 75.4 points, equating to a 0.17% increase, kicking off at 44050.53. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 improved by 21.7 points, marking a 0.34% rise to 6395.17.

Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite showed notable growth, climbing 122.0 points or 0.57%, reaching 21507.441. These figures suggest a bullish investor sentiment following the inflation data release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

