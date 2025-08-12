Wall Street Rises as Inflation Matches Forecasts

Wall Street's main indexes saw a positive opening on Tuesday as new data revealed that inflation rose in July, aligning closely with predictions. This development has placed the Federal Reserve on a potential path to lower interest rates in the coming month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an uptick of 75.4 points, equating to a 0.17% increase, kicking off at 44050.53. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 improved by 21.7 points, marking a 0.34% rise to 6395.17.

Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite showed notable growth, climbing 122.0 points or 0.57%, reaching 21507.441. These figures suggest a bullish investor sentiment following the inflation data release.

(With inputs from agencies.)