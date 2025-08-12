Wall Street Rises as Inflation Matches Forecasts
Wall Street's primary indexes opened higher on Tuesday following data indicating inflation increased as expected in July, suggesting the Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates next month.
Wall Street's main indexes saw a positive opening on Tuesday as new data revealed that inflation rose in July, aligning closely with predictions. This development has placed the Federal Reserve on a potential path to lower interest rates in the coming month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an uptick of 75.4 points, equating to a 0.17% increase, kicking off at 44050.53. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 improved by 21.7 points, marking a 0.34% rise to 6395.17.
Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite showed notable growth, climbing 122.0 points or 0.57%, reaching 21507.441. These figures suggest a bullish investor sentiment following the inflation data release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oppenheimer Boosts S&P 500 Target Amid Easing Trade Tensions
Wells Fargo Boosts S&P 500 Target Amid Tariff Delays and Robust Earnings
Big Tech's AI Bets Propel Record Highs in S&P 500 and Nasdaq
Inflation Trends Challenge S&P 500 As Investors Eye Potential Pullback
Citigroup's Bullish S&P 500 Forecast Soars on Tax Relief Optimism