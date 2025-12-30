Left Menu

Markets Mixed as Tech and Financials Weigh on S&P 500 and Dow

A subdued trading day left the S&P 500 and Nasdaq nearly flat, with gains in communication services offset by losses in tech and financials impacting the Dow. Meta's acquisition of an AI firm boosted communication stocks, while energy prices rose amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day of volatile trading, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended nearly flat as communication services gained, offset by declines in tech and financial stocks, which also affected the Dow.

Meta Platforms led communication services ahead with a 1.1% gain after announcing the acquisition of AI startup Manus. Conversely, major tech stocks like Apple and Nvidia edged lower, while energy prices climbed due to geopolitical tensions.

The Dow slid by 114 points, influenced by declines in Goldman Sachs and American Express. As investors look ahead, interest is growing around the expected 'Santa Claus rally' and Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, which may impact market dynamics amid ongoing economic optimism.

