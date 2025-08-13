Left Menu

Exxon Mobil Eyes Massive Investment in Trinidad and Tobago

Exxon Mobil is considering a significant investment in Trinidad and Tobago, potentially up to $21.7 billion, contingent upon the discovery of oil and gas reserves in a large deepwater area. Energy minister Roodal Moonilal announced the plans during a production sharing contract signing in Port of Spain.

Exxon Mobil is poised to make a substantial investment, possibly up to $21.7 billion, in Trinidad and Tobago. The investment is contingent upon successful oil and gas exploration in a notable deepwater region of the Caribbean.

The announcement was made by Trinidad and Tobago's energy minister, Roodal Moonilal, during an event held in Port of Spain.

This move comes as part of a production sharing contract with Exxon Mobil, marking the energy giant's anticipated return to the nation.

