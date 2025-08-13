Exxon Mobil Eyes Massive Investment in Trinidad and Tobago

Exxon Mobil is poised to make a substantial investment, possibly up to $21.7 billion, in Trinidad and Tobago. The investment is contingent upon successful oil and gas exploration in a notable deepwater region of the Caribbean.

The announcement was made by Trinidad and Tobago's energy minister, Roodal Moonilal, during an event held in Port of Spain.

This move comes as part of a production sharing contract with Exxon Mobil, marking the energy giant's anticipated return to the nation.