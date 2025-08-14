Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2047 Debate Sparks Hope and Criticism in Assembly

Uttar Pradesh's state assembly launched a pivotal 24-hour discussion on the 'Vision Document 2047,' aiming to transform the state into the nation's most developed by 2047. The initiative emphasizes eliminating poverty, establishing world-class infrastructure, and leveraging advanced technology. Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh indicated these discussions are crucial for laying out a robust strategic plan for growth.

Expressing optimism, Singh highlighted the significant progress under BJP's governance, attributing development to improved law and order over the last eight years, with reduced riots and corruption. The discussions are set to culminate in a dedicated committee and a strategic booklet, tasked with creating a roadmap towards achieving the state's ambitious goals.

However, this visionary debate has invited critique from the opposition, notably Congress leader Aradhna Singh, who contends the dialogue prioritizes critiquing past administrations over outlining future strategies. She underscores a lack of focus on tackling unemployment, boosting GDP, and aiding farmers, accusing the government of using the discussion to bolster its current record rather than addressing urgent issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)