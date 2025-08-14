Assam Cabinet Approves Key Infrastructure and Safety Initiatives

The Assam Cabinet, spearheaded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has executed a series of pivotal decisions aimed at bolstering infrastructure and public safety. Among the notable resolutions is the amendment of building byelaws, intended to streamline business operations across the region.

The cabinet has sanctioned the procurement of 500 megawatts of power from the Ministry of Coal at a rate of Rs 5.79 per unit, ensuring affordable electricity for the populace. Additionally, approval was granted for a 1500 MW Pumped Storage Project in Karbi Anglong. To support the state's healthcare system, the allocation of Rs 375 crore for extending the Ayushman Asom Yojna was also ratified.

In a move to enhance security for indigenous populations residing in vulnerable districts, the government introduced a dedicated portal for arms license applications. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized a multi-layered scrutiny process to ensure responsible issuance of these licenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)