European Shares Climb Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings

European shares climbed to a two-week high on Thursday, as investors scrutinized corporate earnings and economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.2% as of 0710 GMT, despite a 0.2% drop in the UK's FTSE 100. Official data revealed that Britain's economy expanded by 0.3% in the second quarter, surpassing expectations of 0.1% growth forecast by economists and the Bank of England.

Global stock markets have been buoyed by increasing bets on a U.S. interest rate cut next month, pushing Wall Street to record highs. However, setbacks were observed in individual stocks, like Embracer, which dropped 24.1% after missing profit estimates, and Carlsberg, which fell 4.8% due to underwhelming profit forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)