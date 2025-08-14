Left Menu

European Shares Climb Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings

European shares reached a two-week high as investors evaluated earnings and economic reports. The STOXX 600 index rose, but the FTSE 100 fell. Surprisingly strong UK economic growth was reported. Global stocks rose with interest rate cut expectations, but Embracer and Carlsberg experienced profit setbacks.

Updated: 14-08-2025 12:51 IST
European shares climbed to a two-week high on Thursday, as investors scrutinized corporate earnings and economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.2% as of 0710 GMT, despite a 0.2% drop in the UK's FTSE 100. Official data revealed that Britain's economy expanded by 0.3% in the second quarter, surpassing expectations of 0.1% growth forecast by economists and the Bank of England.

Global stock markets have been buoyed by increasing bets on a U.S. interest rate cut next month, pushing Wall Street to record highs. However, setbacks were observed in individual stocks, like Embracer, which dropped 24.1% after missing profit estimates, and Carlsberg, which fell 4.8% due to underwhelming profit forecasts.

