Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Relentless Rains, Faces Infrastructure Setbacks

Heavy rainfall over the past day has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, with significant damage reported in several areas and no immediate respite in sight. While there have been no major casualties, the extensive damage to infrastructure, particularly roads, is a pressing concern, according to Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

Thakur reported that cloudburst incidents have been noted in the Rampur assembly constituency, adding that the Public Works Department has been ordered to prioritize road restorations as the apple harvest season reaches its peak. The India Meteorological Department forecasts further heavy rain until August 17, extending weather risks up to monsoon withdrawal on September 24.

Local administrations have been entrusted with the decision to close educational institutions in affected areas. Thakur stressed vigilance and strict adherence to advisories, especially near riverbanks and high-risk zones. Residents and motorists face challenges from overflowing streams, debris, and road closures, amid fear and anxiety, prompting calls for caution and limited travel only if necessary.

