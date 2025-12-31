Cape Town Announces CBD Road Closures for New Year’s Eve Cape Malay March

The City of Cape Town has issued a public advisory on extensive road closures in the Central Business District (CBD) on New Year’s Eve, as preparations are finalised for the traditional Cape Malay Road March scheduled for Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

The annual celebration will ring in the New Year with vibrant Malay music, colourful marching groups, drums, and community choirs, bringing thousands of residents and visitors into the heart of the city.

Procession Route and Timings

The festivities will begin with a procession from Rose Street in Bo-Kaap at 8:30 pm, moving down Wale Street, and concluding in Adderley Street. The event is expected to run until approximately 4:00 am on Thursday, 1 January 2026.

Residents and visitors are invited to line the route along Rose Street, Wale Street, and Adderley Street to enjoy the lively performances and cultural displays. The event is free and open to all.

Impact on Public Transport

Due to the road closures, the MyCiTi bus service in the inner city will experience disruptions.Passengers are encouraged to check updates on:https://www.myciti.org.za/en/timetables/planned-service-disruptions/

Road Closures: 5 pm (31 Dec) to 4 am (1 Jan)

The following roads will be closed to ensure the safety of performers and spectators:

Wale Street (Pentz St → Adderley St)

Adderley Street (Wale St → Darling St)

Queen Victoria Street (Wale St → Bloem St)

Longmarket Street (Burg St → Adderley St)

Burg Street (Longmarket St → Wale St)

Long Street (Church St → Wale St)

Loop Street (Church St → Wale St)

Bree Street (Church St → Wale St)

Rose Street (Wale St → Strand St)

Spin Street (Adderley St → Parliament St)

Church Street (Burg St → Adderley St)

Motorists are strongly advised to plan alternative routes, expect delays, and avoid the CBD if possible during the closure period.

A Festive Night Across the City

The City of Cape Town has planned a range of New Year celebrations across various venues to welcome 2026 with music, culture, and community spirit. Residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy the festivities safely and responsibly.