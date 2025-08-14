Left Menu

Electrum Portfolio Managers Launches Rs 500 Crore AIF 'Laureate'

Electrum Portfolio Managers has introduced an Alternative Investment Fund called Laureate, aiming to raise Rs 500 crore from HNIs over two years. The AIF will adopt a bottom-up stock selection strategy focusing on small- and mid-cap companies. The fund targets long-term capital gains with a minimum investment of Rs 1 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:04 IST
Electrum Portfolio Managers has launched a new Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) named Laureate, with an ambitious target to secure Rs 500 crore from high-net-worth individuals within the next two years, the company announced on Thursday.

Arpit Agarwal, Co-Founder & CIO of Electrum Portfolio Managers, explained that the fund is designed to offer the firm's flagship Laureate PMS strategy to a wider audience through a flexible AIF format. It employs a benchmark- and sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock selection, focusing on the GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) style.

Electrum plans to raise Rs 500 crore initially and aims to increase this to Rs 1,000 crore over three to four years. The AIF seeks to invest in under-researched small- and mid-cap companies with robust fundamentals, aiming for long-term capital appreciation while minimizing emotional biases and navigating market volatility.

