India Strengthens Maritime Prowess with New Survey Vessel

Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has bolstered India's naval capabilities with the delivery of the survey vessel 'Ikshak' to the Indian Navy in Kolkata. This marks the third out of a series of four large survey vessels that GRSE is constructing.

The Sandhayak-class vessels are the largest of their kind built in India and play a crucial role by supplying essential survey data for operational purposes. These maps and charts, integral to both commercial and naval operations, are derived from the comprehensive hydrographic surveys these ships conduct.

Outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, the new SVLs can conduct full-scale coastal and deep-water surveys around ports, harbors, and navigation routes. Additionally, they can carry helicopters, participate in combat, and serve as hospital ships, significantly enhancing India's defense applications and maritime strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)