Uttarakhand CM Dhami Commemorates Partition Horror, Lays Foundation for Memorial
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, commemorating Partition Horror Remembrance Day, laid the groundwork for a memorial in Kashipur. Expressing deep sorrow for the hardships endured by millions during the partition, he highlighted national strides made under PM Modi's leadership in preserving culture and aiding development.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated virtually in a program organized in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar, marking Partition Horror Remembrance Day. During the event, CM Dhami laid the foundation stone for a Partition Smriti Sthal to honor those who endured the immense suffering of the nation's division on August 14, 1947.
Expressing his condolences, CM Dhami emphasized the pain and upheaval experienced by millions who became refugees overnight, forced to abandon homes and livelihoods. He highlighted the Prime Minister's decision to observe Partition Horror Remembrance Day on August 14th, ensuring that future generations remember these sacrifices.
Dhami noted the historical and cultural trauma inflicted by the partition, emphasizing the resilience of those who maintained their faith and traditions. Under PM Modi, he noted strides being made in cultural restoration and national development, including the abolition of Article 370 and the construction of significant religious sites, aiming for a united and prosperous India.
