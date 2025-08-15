Left Menu

Eli Lilly Hikes UK Obesity Drug Prices Amid Strategic Deals

Eli Lilly is raising the UK price of its obesity drug by 170%. Additionally, Unite Group buys rival student landlord Empiric for £723 million, and Ampol acquires EG Group's Australian unit for £530 million. These moves reflect significant shifts in the healthcare and property sectors.

Updated: 15-08-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 07:37 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced a significant price increase for its obesity and type 2 diabetes treatment, Mounjaro, in the UK. The 170% hike is in response to market alignment with other European countries and has sparked notable attention amid the company's pricing strategies.

In the property sector, Unite Group has finalized a deal to acquire its competitor, Empiric Student Property. The acquisition, valued at £723 million, marks a significant consolidation within the UK student accommodation market, potentially reshaping the landscape of student housing investments.

Meanwhile, in the petroleum industry, Australia's Ampol has disclosed plans to purchase the British fuel station operator, EG Group's local division, for £530 million. This deal forms part of Ampol's broader strategy to reduce debt and expand its market presence in the region.



