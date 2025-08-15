Eli Lilly Hikes UK Obesity Drug Prices Amid Strategic Deals

Eli Lilly, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, has announced a significant price increase for its obesity and type 2 diabetes treatment, Mounjaro, in the UK. The 170% hike is in response to market alignment with other European countries and has sparked notable attention amid the company's pricing strategies.

In the property sector, Unite Group has finalized a deal to acquire its competitor, Empiric Student Property. The acquisition, valued at £723 million, marks a significant consolidation within the UK student accommodation market, potentially reshaping the landscape of student housing investments.

Meanwhile, in the petroleum industry, Australia's Ampol has disclosed plans to purchase the British fuel station operator, EG Group's local division, for £530 million. This deal forms part of Ampol's broader strategy to reduce debt and expand its market presence in the region.

