India Celebrates Navroz: Embracing Heritage and Hope

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to citizens for Parsi New Year, Navroz, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the Parsi community. Navroz marks the onset of spring, symbolizing renewal and prosperity. The festival's roots trace back to ancient Persia and are celebrated with diverse cultural participation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:11 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo Credit: X/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu offered warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of the Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, on Friday. 'On this auspicious day, I convey my heartfelt wishes to all citizens, particularly our Parsi brothers and sisters,' Murmu expressed in a public post.

Describing Navroz as an emblem of renewal, hope, and prosperity, the President highlighted its significance in celebrating the country's cultural diversity. Murmu acknowledged the Parsi community's spirit of enterprise and notable contributions to India's development. She hoped that the festival inspires citizens to foster an inclusive society.

Navroz, translating to 'new day' in Persian, signifies the onset of spring and is rooted in the teachings of Prophet Zarathustra, the founder of Zoroastrianism. As one of the eldest monotheistic religions, Zoroastrianism once flourished in ancient Persia before the advent of Islam. Many Persians migrated to India, where Navroz became part of the cultural tapestry, celebrated uniquely by decorating homes and attending temples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

