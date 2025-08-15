Markets Rally Amid Economic Uncertainty

The global markets are grappling with mixed signals as traders navigate through a week marked by economic data surprises and geopolitical anticipation. Despite lackluster data from China, which saw Hong Kong stocks drop by 1.2%, the U.S. stock market shows resilience. S&P 500 futures managed to hold onto a 0.2% gain during Asian trading hours.

Traders, adjusting their outlook after a stronger-than-expected U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) report, now see little chance of a major rate cut by the Federal Reserve; however, a smaller cut remains likely. Japan's economy surprised with growth data, signaling potential shifts in Bank of Japan's future policy.

Commodities markets also reflect the uncertainty. Brent crude prices dipped slightly ahead of a meeting between Trump and Putin, where a ceasefire discussion might impact the euro and the dollar. Additionally, the financial world is keenly observing upcoming EU data releases and UK's government debt auctions.