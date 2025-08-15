Stalemate in Geneva: Global Treaty on Plastic Pollution Hits a Snag

Negotiators at a critical United Nations meeting in Geneva have failed to finalize a groundbreaking treaty aimed at addressing the global crisis of plastic pollution. After 11 days of talks, delegates were unable to bridge divides on key issues such as the exponential growth of plastic production and the regulation of toxic chemicals involved in manufacturing plastics.

This was supposed to be the concluding session that would lead to the first legally binding treaty on plastic pollution, tackling its presence even in oceans. However, similar to the previous meeting held in South Korea, the talks ended without reaching a consensus, leaving the mission incomplete.

As nations remain deadlocked, environmental advocates express concern over the lack of progress, warning that without significant changes, the threats posed by plastic pollution will continue to escalate. The need for global cooperation and legally binding commitments remains urgent to combat this environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)