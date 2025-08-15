India's Strategic Move Towards Mineral Self-Reliance: A New Era Under Modi's Leadership
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for self-reliance in the mineral sector amidst import challenges from China. Marking achievements such as Operation Sindoor and advancements in clean energy, Modi reiterated the importance of self-sufficiency for a self-reliant India, reinforcing strategic autonomy and energy independence goals.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for self-reliance in the critical minerals sector, pointing to the strategic importance amid import challenges from China. He highlighted India's increased exploration efforts and the role of the private sector in securing these vital resources. Reddy cited the success of Operation Sindoor as a significant milestone, underscoring Modi's call for unity beyond politics during national crises.
Earlier, in his 12th Independence Day address, Modi reiterated the foundational importance of self-reliance for a developed India, stressing vigilance against dependency. He celebrated achievements in clean energy, noting India's early achievement of its 50% clean energy target and plans to increase nuclear energy capacity tenfold by 2047.
Modi also detailed the 'National Critical Minerals Mission,' exploring over 1,200 sites to boost strategic autonomy in industrial and defense sectors. Plans for the 'National Deepwater Exploration Mission' aim to further fortify resources across oceans, securing India's position in critical mineral and energy independence.
