Left Menu

Inox Clean Energy's Major Solar Acquisition Propel Towards 3 GW Goal

Inox Clean Energy's subsidiary, Inox Neo Energies, has acquired 250 MWp of solar projects from SunSource Energy, with plans to acquire an additional 50 MWp. This acquisition supports Inox Clean's target of achieving 3 GW of renewable power by FY26-end and highlights its commitment to clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:21 IST
Inox Clean Energy's Major Solar Acquisition Propel Towards 3 GW Goal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Inox Clean Energy announced the acquisition of 250 MWp solar projects from SunSource Energy through its arm, Inox Neo Energies, with plans to purchase an additional 50 MWp.

The acquisition, funded by renewable energy leader SHV Energy's subsidiary, SunSource, spans 13 Indian states and supplies power to various sectors via SPVs.

Inox Clean is aiming for 3 GW renewable capacity by FY26, positioning itself as a frontrunner in sustainable energy through strategic acquisitions and its mission for affordable, clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Kerala NGO Project

Controversy Unfolds: CBI Probe Recommended for Alleged FCRA Violations in Ke...

 India
2
Controversy Unfolds in Colaba Civic Polls as Speaker Faces Allegations

Controversy Unfolds in Colaba Civic Polls as Speaker Faces Allegations

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes as Rooftop Collapses in Kolkata

Tragedy Strikes as Rooftop Collapses in Kolkata

 India
4
India's Urea Imports Surge Amid Declining Domestic Production

India's Urea Imports Surge Amid Declining Domestic Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026