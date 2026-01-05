Inox Clean Energy's Major Solar Acquisition Propel Towards 3 GW Goal

In a significant development, Inox Clean Energy announced the acquisition of 250 MWp solar projects from SunSource Energy through its arm, Inox Neo Energies, with plans to purchase an additional 50 MWp.

The acquisition, funded by renewable energy leader SHV Energy's subsidiary, SunSource, spans 13 Indian states and supplies power to various sectors via SPVs.

Inox Clean is aiming for 3 GW renewable capacity by FY26, positioning itself as a frontrunner in sustainable energy through strategic acquisitions and its mission for affordable, clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)