Inox Clean Energy's Major Solar Acquisition Propel Towards 3 GW Goal
Inox Clean Energy's subsidiary, Inox Neo Energies, has acquired 250 MWp of solar projects from SunSource Energy, with plans to acquire an additional 50 MWp. This acquisition supports Inox Clean's target of achieving 3 GW of renewable power by FY26-end and highlights its commitment to clean energy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Inox Clean Energy announced the acquisition of 250 MWp solar projects from SunSource Energy through its arm, Inox Neo Energies, with plans to purchase an additional 50 MWp.
The acquisition, funded by renewable energy leader SHV Energy's subsidiary, SunSource, spans 13 Indian states and supplies power to various sectors via SPVs.
Inox Clean is aiming for 3 GW renewable capacity by FY26, positioning itself as a frontrunner in sustainable energy through strategic acquisitions and its mission for affordable, clean energy.
