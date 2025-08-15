Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Deluge: Roads Blocked, Power Outages, Monsoon Toll Climbs

Persistent rains in Himachal Pradesh have severely disrupted infrastructure, blocking major roads and causing widespread power outages. Over 400 roads, including key highways, remain closed. The monsoon death toll reaches 257, with efforts focused on restoring essential services under hazardous conditions. Authorities urge caution as adverse weather persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:49 IST
Several houses damaged due to flash floods in Rampur, Shimla (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe weather disruptions as heavy rains continue to batter the state, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). As of 5 p.m., 406 roads, including two national highways, have been rendered impassable. Additionally, 457 electricity distribution transformers and 222 water supply schemes were reported to be out of commission. The authorities confirmed that the relentless rain has caused 257 fatalities, with 133 directly linked to weather-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and structural collapses.

The connectivity in districts like Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Kinnaur has been heavily compromised, with 174, 79, 59, and 48 road closures respectively. Incidents of landslides and debris flows have particularly obstructed the NH-305 in Kullu's Jhed area and NH-05 in Kinnaur. Power outages predominantly affect Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, primarily resulting from feeder line damage caused by the inclement weather. Several rural pockets are facing water shortages, with Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur among the worst hit.

The state emergency operations center has prioritized reopening blocked highways and restoring essential services in impacted areas. Authorities caution residents and travelers to exercise vigilance and consider postponing non-essential travel, as further heavy rainfall is anticipated in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

