Tragic Collision: KSRTC Bus and Stationary Truck Cause Fatalities on Yellapur Highway

A tragic accident occurred on Friday night near Ittinabail in Yellapur taluk when a KSRTC bus traveling from Bagalkot to Mangaluru crashed into a stationary truck. Police report that three people have died and seven others sustained critical injuries in the collision.

The accident involved a Kerala-registered truck that had broken down and was parked on the side of the highway. Among the deceased are two women, Neelavva, 38, and Gourijavva, 43. The identity of the third deceased person, a male, remains unidentified.

The injured victims have been transported to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for urgent medical treatment. Local authorities have registered a case at the Yellapur police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)