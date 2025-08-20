Revolutionizing Debt Collections: CG Setu Initiative Sets New Industry Benchmark
Credgenics and Arrise have launched CG Setu, a pioneering initiative to transform field debt collections in India using a standardized, tech-forward approach. This partnership aims to achieve INR 850 crore in revenue within three years by enhancing operational efficiency and borrower engagement through digital solutions across a vast network.
20-08-2025
Credgenics and Arrise unveiled an innovative initiative, CG Setu, intended to revolutionize field debt collections in India with a tech-driven and standardized model.
The partnership leverages Credgenics' technological expertise and Arrise's extensive network to enhance operational transparency and engagement between lenders and borrowers.
With a goal of reaching INR 850 crore in revenue over the next three years, CG Setu aims to set a new benchmark in debt collection efficiency and borrower experience, marking a significant advancement in the BFSI segment.
