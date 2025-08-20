Revolutionizing Debt Collections: CG Setu Initiative Sets New Industry Benchmark

Credgenics and Arrise unveiled an innovative initiative, CG Setu, intended to revolutionize field debt collections in India with a tech-driven and standardized model.

The partnership leverages Credgenics' technological expertise and Arrise's extensive network to enhance operational transparency and engagement between lenders and borrowers.

With a goal of reaching INR 850 crore in revenue over the next three years, CG Setu aims to set a new benchmark in debt collection efficiency and borrower experience, marking a significant advancement in the BFSI segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)