Himachal Pradesh Leaders Commemorate Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy on Sadbhavana Diwas

In Shimla, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Rajiv Gandhi was celebrated by Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders on Wednesday as Sadbhavana Diwas. The event at Rajiv Chowk saw floral tributes from prominent figures, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Pratibha Singh.

Chief Minister Sukhu, addressing the media, hailed Rajiv Gandhi as the visionary architect of modern India. He recounted Gandhi's efforts to advance the country into the technological age, recalling a pivotal moment when the U.S. refused to supply computers. Sukhu credited Gandhi's vision with benefiting India's industries and elevating the nation's IT sector to global prominence.

Furthermore, Sukhu highlighted Gandhi's significant impact on women's rights through constitutional amendments that bolstered female representation in government bodies. He noted the expansion of these reforms to ensure a 50% reservation for women across various legislative platforms. HPCC President Pratibha Singh affirmed the enduring legacy of Rajiv Gandhi, emphasizing his foundational role in shaping contemporary India.

