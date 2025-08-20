Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Leaders Commemorate Rajiv Gandhi's Legacy on Sadbhavana Diwas

Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders marked the 81st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as Sadbhavana Diwas in Shimla. Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu honored Gandhi's contributions to modern India and his role in social reform. HPCC President Pratibha Singh also lauded his lasting impact on India's progress.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu paying floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi (Photo/X @SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Shimla, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Rajiv Gandhi was celebrated by Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders on Wednesday as Sadbhavana Diwas. The event at Rajiv Chowk saw floral tributes from prominent figures, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Pratibha Singh.

Chief Minister Sukhu, addressing the media, hailed Rajiv Gandhi as the visionary architect of modern India. He recounted Gandhi's efforts to advance the country into the technological age, recalling a pivotal moment when the U.S. refused to supply computers. Sukhu credited Gandhi's vision with benefiting India's industries and elevating the nation's IT sector to global prominence.

Furthermore, Sukhu highlighted Gandhi's significant impact on women's rights through constitutional amendments that bolstered female representation in government bodies. He noted the expansion of these reforms to ensure a 50% reservation for women across various legislative platforms. HPCC President Pratibha Singh affirmed the enduring legacy of Rajiv Gandhi, emphasizing his foundational role in shaping contemporary India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

