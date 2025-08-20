Russia struck a gas distribution station in Odesa, Ukraine, escalating tensions as the conflict persists. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted this as a reason to increase economic pressure on Moscow, calling for new sanctions and tariffs.

Local authorities ensured there were no disruptions in gas supply, an essential resource for Ukraine's industrial, domestic, and heating needs. The Russian Defense Ministry justified the attack as targeting port infrastructure supplying Ukrainian forces.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukraine faces pressure to secure its energy resources for the coming winter, and in response, Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure, like the Druzhba pipeline, have escalated the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)