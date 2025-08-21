U.S. Expands Iran-Related Sanctions Amid Stalled Nuclear Discussions

The U.S. Treasury Department has expanded its Iran-related sanctions, targeting 13 entities and eight vessels across Hong Kong, China, the UAE, and the Marshall Islands, officials announced Thursday. The measures aim at curtailing efforts to transport Iranian oil in violation of existing sanctions.

Key figures in the crackdown include Greek national Antonios Margaritis, whose network of companies and vessels are accused of engaging in sanction breaches. Among the designated companies are Ares Shipping Limited in Hong Kong and Comford Management in the Marshall Islands. Several crude oil tankers have also been flagged in the latest move.

Despite the rise in sanctions, talks designed to curb Iran's nuclear program remain at a standstill. Iran's top diplomat asserted that critical negotiations are not yet ripe, although engagements with the U.N. nuclear watchdog will continue. These developments come in the wake of recent strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iranian nuclear sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)