Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy Sparks Outcry in Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the state assembly on Thursday, expressing profound grief over the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which claimed 11 lives. He emphasized that the incident was significant and extended condolences to the bereaved families, hoping they find strength in this challenging time.

During the assembly session, Opposition Leader R Ashoka called for responses from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar regarding the stampede. Ashoka questioned the decision-making behind granting event permissions, suggesting accountability at the highest levels. Deputy CM Shivakumar acknowledged errors and insisted that timely actions had been taken by the government.

Following the incident, the Karnataka government reinstated four police officers initially suspended, citing completed inquiries by a judicial commission and magisterial committee. Furthermore, the investigation deemed Chinnaswamy Stadium unsuitable for large gatherings, highlighting safety concerns post the tragic event.

