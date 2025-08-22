Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Oversees Appointment of 644 Medical Personnel

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed appointment orders to 644 medical personnel at a special event. Recruits were selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board and TN Public Service Commission. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin joined the ceremony at the Presidency College campus in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed appointment orders to 644 newly recruited medical personnel at a special function on Friday. The ceremony, presided over by Chief Minister Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, was held at the Presidency College campus in Chennai.

The appointees were selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board and the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. The new recruits include 182 Assistant Medical Officers, 48 Dentists, and 324 Theatre Assistants, among others. These appointments span across various departments in the state's Health Department.

The recruitment also featured appointments for 18 Assistant Professors of Clinical Psychology, 17 Drug Inspectors, and 54 Block Health Statisticians, strengthening the state's healthcare workforce. The hires highlight Tamil Nadu's commitment to advancing its public health infrastructure. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

