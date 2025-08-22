Left Menu

Energy Crisis: Ukrainian Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia

Ukrainian strikes on Russian facilities have led to possible suspension of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia for at least five days. The EU aims to phase out Russian energy by 2027, but Hungary and Slovakia oppose this due to economic dependence. Both countries urge the EU to ensure energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia face potential suspension following recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. The Hungarian and Slovakian governments have announced this could last at least five days, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The European Union, which has been reducing energy imports from Russia, aims to eliminate them completely by 2027. However, Slovakia and Hungary resist this move, citing their economic reliance on Russian energy. They have also been vocal against punitive sanctions on Russia, which they argue could destabilize their economies further.

Both countries are pressing the EU's executive Commission to safeguard their energy supplies. This situation underscores the broader impacts of the Ukraine conflict on European energy security and the differing stances within EU member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

